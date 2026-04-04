Built in 1845 in the Catskills hamlet of Napanoch, the Shanley Hotel has welcomed guests including Eleanor Roosevelt and Thomas Edison, survived a 1932 federal raid on its Prohibition-era basement speakeasy, and once housed a bordello. Featured on Ghost Hunters and Ghost Lab, it is one of the most investigated haunted hotels in New York, with reports linked to the Shanley family, a young girl named Rosie and the bordello rooms. Join Haunted Rooms America for a six-hour evening investigation from 6PM to midnight, with a guided history tour, structured vigils, free exploration time, professional ghost hunting equipment and refreshments provided. Overnight VIP packages add a private bedroom at the hotel, with the ghost hunt included for everyone in the room, investigation as late as guests like and continental breakfast.

Ages 18 and over, or 16-17 with a responsible adult. All equipment provided. General admission $129 per person; Overnight VIP rooms $499 to $849 per room. Tickets are limited: https://www.hauntedrooms.com/new-york/ghost-hunts/haunted-shanley-hotel