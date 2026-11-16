December 18-20 at 2 PM and 7 PM in the Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre

Join us for our traditional, Jane Austen-inspired Winter Show: a lively, costumed reading of Pride and Prejudice by Claire F. Martin, directed by Ariel Bock!

Elizabeth Bennet is neither the coolest nor the smartest girl in England, but simply a confident young woman whose natural wit blinds her to the social, logical, and emotional intelligences of the people around her. Elizabeth’s belief that she is not like other girls is a character flaw, not a badge of honor. Productions must not flatten, burlesque, or trivialize the secondary women in this play. Their innate humanity—so often unacknowledged by Elizabeth—is the entire point.

Tickets are $19.50 - $49.50 including fees and are on sale now at shakespeare.org, or by calling the Box Office at 413.637.3353

FREE TICKETS TO ANYONE 22 AND UNDER!

Patrons 22 and under can see Pride and Prejudice for free thanks to a gift from the Virginia & Harvey Kimmel Family Fund of the Philadelphia Foundation! Use the code BUDDINGBARDS at checkout online, or mention it when calling the Box Office at 413.637.3353.

Back by popular demand: Austen & Afternoon Tea on Sunday, December 20 at 11:30 am! This celebration of Jane Austen’s birthday (December 16) invites patrons to raise a teacup to the incomparable Jane Austen! Join us for a talk with Behind the Curtain host Ann Berman, exploring Austen’s enduring influence and importance, and stay for a catered reception featuring tea, finger sandwiches, pastries, and a display of Regency-era costumes. Tickets are 25–30, and may be purchased separately to attend the 2 pm matinee of Pride and Prejudice; show tickets are not required to attend the tea.

