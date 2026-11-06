Shakespeare & Company Presents 38th Fall Festival of Shakespeare

Annual event brings together nearly 500 high school students to mount full productions of Shakespeare plays

November 19-22 in the Tina Packer Playhouse

Back for its 38th year, the Fall Festival of Shakespeare includes students from 10 schools in Massachusetts and New York, supported by a cadre of 20 Shakespeare & Company directors, six costume designers, and five production designers.

Nine weeks of after-school rehearsals, set builds, weekly “common class” workshops attended by all participants collectively, and culminate in full-scale productions at each school and on the main stage at Shakespeare & Company’s Tina Packer Playhouse during Fall Festival Weekend, Thursday, Nov. 19 through Nov. 22. Kevin G. Coleman, director of Shakespeare & Company’s Education Program, said, “The festival celebrates the work, the creativity, the courage and the working together of nearly 500 students.

Fall Festival of Shakespeare performances are open to the public. This year, shows produced by students from high schools in Berkshire and Columbia counties will perform at the Fall Festival in the course of four days:

38th Fall Festival Schedule

Thursday, November 19

6:15 pm – Berkshire Waldorf High School’s The Winter’s Tale

Directed by Lydia Duff & Mitchel Csermak

Production Design by Rayne Barrett Costume Design by Rin Menge

8:30 pm – Monument Mountain Regional High School’s The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark

Directed by Malle Winters & Adam Koda

Production Design by Alex Drake Costume Design by Anna Vernetti

Friday, November 20

6:15 pm – Pittsfield High School’s Romeo & Juliet

Directed by David Bertoldi & Kristin Yates

Production Design by Tapanga Hill Costume Design by Anna Vernetti

8:30 pm – Mt. Everett Regional School’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Directed by Madeleine Maggio & John Leggett

Production Design by Alex Drake Costume Design by Anna Vernetti

Saturday, November 21

1:15 pm – Lenox Memorial High School’s Julius Caesar

Directed by Victoria Rhoades & Leslie Field

Production Design by Rey Hankinson Costume Design by Lezlie Lee

3:30 pm – Springfield Central High School’s Pericles, Prince of Tyre

Directed by Ellie Bartz, Ryan N. Murray, & Maurice Doran

Production Design by Tapaynga Hill Costume Design by Aimee Green

6:15 pm – Mt. Greylock Regional School’s Cymbeline

Directed by Erin Jones & Luke Haskell

Production Design by Rey Hankinson Costume Design by Cal Murphy

8:30 pm – Lee Middle & High School’s Hamlet

Directed by Abigail St. John & Lochlan Angle

Production Design by Rayne Barrett Costume Design by Aimee Green

Sunday, November 22

1:15 pm – Taconic Hills Jr./Sr. High School’s Love’s Labour’s Lost

Directed by Kirsten Peacock & Kirsten Mulrenan

Production Design by Grace Goosman Costume Design by Silas Leiter

3:30 pm – Chatham High School’s Twelfth Night

Directed by Nick Nudler & Madeline Weltchek

Production Design by Grace Goosman Costume Design by Silas Leiter

5 pm – Closing Reverence



Tickets and multi-show passes are now on sale for all Fall Festival weekend performances at Shakespeare & Company. Individual show tickets are available at both general admission and student prices.

In addition, a generous group of donors has pledged $50,000 to benefit Shakespeare & Company’s Education Program and the Fall Festival of Shakespeare. Now through November 22, every donation to the Fill the Quill Match Challenge will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $50,000.

Thanks to Community Television for the Southern Berkshires, The Fall Festival of Shakespeare will stream live via CTSB and the Cablecast app on Roku, iOS, Apple TV, Android, and Amazon Fire TV. For more information, visit shakespeare.org.

For more information about the festival, visit shakespeare.org, or call the Box Office at 413.637.3353. For more information on donating to the Fill the Quill Match Challenge, email development@shakespeare.org.

