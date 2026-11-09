Scripts & Sips: The Princess Bride
Scripts & Sips: The Princess Bride
On November 21, join the Scripts & Sips crew for their November reading: The Princess Bride! Adapted for staged reading, the classic film is the next script for the group, R.O.U.S.es and all.
Script Avail at Rachel's Bio or Linked on Website!
Scripts & Sips is a monthly community play reading night for everyone!
Sign in starts at 6:30 sharp for interested readers and roles will be selected on a first-come, first-serve basis at 7. Readings last until 9:30 on average.
Questions? Reach out to Rachel at @scriptsnsipstroy on Facebook and Instagram!
Bard & Baker Board Game Cafe
06:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Scripts & Sips Troy
Bard & Baker Board Game Cafe
501 BroadwayTroy, New York 12180