Sage City Symphony Fall Concert
Sage City Symphony Fall Concert
Joshua Anaand Slater conducts Sage City Symphony leading Mendelssohn's Hebrides Overture; Haydn's Symphony #88 and Elgar's Enigma Variations. Concert is free and venue is handicapped accessible.
Greenwall Auditorium, VAPA Building, Bennington College, One College Drive, Bennington, VT 05201-6003
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Sage City Symphony
7168700412
SageCity802@gmail.com
Greenwall Auditorium, VAPA Building, Bennington College, One College Drive, Bennington, VT 05201-6003
(Jain Gurukul) Neminagar, Chandwad, NashikNashik, Georgia 423101
08925649675
info@icrtet.com