Red Dragon Reading Series Fall 2026 Destiny O. Birdsong
Red Dragon Reading Series Fall 2026 Destiny O. Birdsong
Destiny O. Birdsong will be reading from her poetry collection "Negotiations" and debut triptych novel "Nobody's Magic". There will be Q&A after the reading.
SUNY Oneonta Hamblin Theatre, Fine Arts Building
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 14 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Red Dragon Reading Series, Department of English, SUNY Oneonta
607-436-3446
katherine.bashaw@oneonta.edu
Artist Group Info
Destiny O. Birdsong
bashawkld@gmail.com
SUNY Oneonta Hamblin Theatre, Fine Arts Building
Ravine HighwayOneonta, New York 13820-1906
607.436.3446
Katherine.Bashaw@oneonta.edu