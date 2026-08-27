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Red Dragon Reading Series Fall 2026 Destiny O. Birdsong

Red Dragon Reading Series Fall 2026 Destiny O. Birdsong

Destiny O. Birdsong will be reading from her poetry collection "Negotiations" and debut triptych novel "Nobody's Magic". There will be Q&A after the reading.

SUNY Oneonta Hamblin Theatre, Fine Arts Building
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 14 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Red Dragon Reading Series, Department of English, SUNY Oneonta
607-436-3446
katherine.bashaw@oneonta.edu
https://suny.oneonta.edu/english/public-events

Artist Group Info

Destiny O. Birdsong
bashawkld@gmail.com
https://destinybirdsong.com/
SUNY Oneonta Hamblin Theatre, Fine Arts Building
Ravine Highway
Oneonta, New York 13820-1906
607.436.3446
Katherine.Bashaw@oneonta.edu
https://suny.oneonta.edu/english/public-events