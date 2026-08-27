THURS Oct. 8, 6:30pm-7:30pm

Poetry Reading by Susan Comninos, Janet Bowdan, and Shira Dentz, contributors to The Color Wheel: Poems (Terrapin Books, 2026), Funded in part by NYSCA.

Poetry Reading by Susan Comninos, Janet Bowdan, and Shira Dentz, contributors to the new poetry anthology "The Color Wheel” (Terrapin Books, 2026). Join three local authors in an interactive experience of engaging with poetry that speaks to both art and all the hues of human and natural experience. The audience will be invited to participate by collectively viewing images and offering their own brief impressions.

Copies of “The Color Wheel” will be available for sale, along with each author’s respective books. Susan Comninos is author of “Out of Nowhere: Poems” (Stephen F. Austin Univ. Press/Texas A&M, 2022). Janet Bowdan is author of “Making Progress” (Finishing Line Press, 2018). Shira Dentz is author, most recently, of “Sisyphusina” (Astrophil Press, 2025).

