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Poetry Reading by Susan Comninos, Janet Bowdan, and Shira Dentz

Poetry Reading by Susan Comninos, Janet Bowdan, and Shira Dentz

THURS Oct. 8, 6:30pm-7:30pm
Poetry Reading by Susan Comninos, Janet Bowdan, and Shira Dentz, contributors to The Color Wheel: Poems (Terrapin Books, 2026), Funded in part by NYSCA.

Poetry Reading by Susan Comninos, Janet Bowdan, and Shira Dentz, contributors to the new poetry anthology "The Color Wheel” (Terrapin Books, 2026). Join three local authors in an interactive experience of engaging with poetry that speaks to both art and all the hues of human and natural experience. The audience will be invited to participate by collectively viewing images and offering their own brief impressions.
Copies of “The Color Wheel” will be available for sale, along with each author’s respective books. Susan Comninos is author of “Out of Nowhere: Poems” (Stephen F. Austin Univ. Press/Texas A&M, 2022). Janet Bowdan is author of “Making Progress” (Finishing Line Press, 2018). Shira Dentz is author, most recently, of “Sisyphusina” (Astrophil Press, 2025).

Opalka Gallery, Russell Sage College of Albany
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Opalka Gallery
opalka@sage.edu
opalka.sage.edu
Opalka Gallery, Russell Sage College of Albany
140 New Scotland Ave
Albany, New York 12208
opalka@sage.edu