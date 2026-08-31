Plan 9 From Outer Space + VHS Swap Meet

Can you heart stand the shocking facts about grave robbers from outer space? Join Sleepover Trading Co. for another Sleepover Saturday as they screen “the worst film of all time”: Plan 9 From Outer Space! To make things extra special, the movie will be shown on resplendent VHS with commercial breaks, just like the good old days.

Directed by the infamous Ed Wood, this 1957 oddity sees aliens attempt to conquer the world by turning the dead into their mindless zombie army. Expect UFOs on strings, cardboard sets and campy performances. The iconic cast features horror host Vampira, Swedish wrestler Tor Johnson and Dracula himself, Bela Lugosi in his final role.

Come early for a free VHS swap meet from 5:30 to 7:00pm. Then the movie will kick off at 7:00pm with horror hostess Glam Stroker and a brand new preshow.