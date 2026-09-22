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Piano Palace Open House

Piano Palace Open House

Join Piano Palace NY for a free community Open House on Sunday, September 27, from 2–6 PM at 110 Cornell Street in Kingston. Stop by anytime to explore the showroom, enjoy live music, meet local musicians and music lovers, and relax with complimentary wine and cheese. Whether you’re a pianist, music teacher, student, or simply enjoy live music, everyone is welcome. Come see the space, connect with the local music community, and enjoy an easygoing afternoon at Piano Palace NY.

Piano Palace
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Piano Palace
845-334-0770
brian@pianopalaceny.com
http://pianopalaceny.com

Artist Group Info

tedd@sandpiperstrategy.com
Sandpiper Strategy
Piano Palace
110 Cornell Street
Kingston, New York 12401
8453340770
brian@pianopalaceny.com
http://pianopalaceny.com