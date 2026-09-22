Piano Palace Open House

Join Piano Palace NY for a free community Open House on Sunday, September 27, from 2–6 PM at 110 Cornell Street in Kingston. Stop by anytime to explore the showroom, enjoy live music, meet local musicians and music lovers, and relax with complimentary wine and cheese. Whether you’re a pianist, music teacher, student, or simply enjoy live music, everyone is welcome. Come see the space, connect with the local music community, and enjoy an easygoing afternoon at Piano Palace NY.

