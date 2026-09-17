Paint Collection Day is Saturday October 17 from 9 am – 1 pm at Saratoga Springs High School (enter Blue Streak Blvd from West Avenue)

This is a free community event hosted by Sustainable Saratoga and GreenSheen. Donations are greatly appreciated.

Pre-registration is strongly recommended. Sign up for a drop-off time HERE.

https://sustainablesaratoga.org/event/paint-collection-day-4/