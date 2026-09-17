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Paint Collection Day

Paint Collection Day

Paint Collection Day is Saturday October 17 from 9 am – 1 pm at Saratoga Springs High School (enter Blue Streak Blvd from West Avenue)
This is a free community event hosted by Sustainable Saratoga and GreenSheen. Donations are greatly appreciated.

Pre-registration is strongly recommended. Sign up for a drop-off time HERE.

https://sustainablesaratoga.org/event/paint-collection-day-4/

Saratoga Springs High School
Free but donations accepted
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Sustainable Saratoga
5186206139
info@sustainablesaratoga.org
sustainablesaratoga.org
Saratoga Springs High School
1 Blue Streak Blvd
Saratoga Springs, New York 12866