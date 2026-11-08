Orphee Musique Concert "Storms, Dreams, and Fast Machines"

WOODSTOCK—A three-day run in the Catskills, featuring prized musicians from the Orphee Musique program in Paris, will open Friday evening (November 13) at 6 pm at St. Gregory's Episcopal Church, 2578 Route 212 in Woodstock.

The concert theme is "Storms, Dreams, and Fast Machines" and will feature the brother and sister duo of Daniel and Tabea Streicher, recent graduates of the Paris Conservatory. Both pianists, they will perform works by Mozart, Liszt, and Schubert.

The public is invited to this free concert; donations are greatly appreciated. A reception will follow the concert and Daniel and Tabea will be on hand to meet those in attendance.

This marks the fourth consecutive year for St. Gregory's to be a host the Orphee Musique program, in collaboration with the Catskill Mountain Foundation. On Nov. 14, the talented musicians will perform in Hunter and then on Nov. 15 in Windham.