Open Stage
Open Stage
Vermont Timbre (Amelia Struthers and Mike Mrowicki) hosts an Open Stage at Next Stage Arts, welcoming musicians, poets, storytellers, and performers of all kinds. This supportive community event invites performers to share 10–15 minute sets and audiences to come discover local talent. To perform, email Mike at mmrowicki@gmail.com. Audience members can RSVP at nextstagearts.org. Come to perform, come to listen, or come to do both!
Next Stage Arts
$10
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Next Stage Arts
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
Artist Group Info
Vermont Timbre
mmrowicki@gmail.com
Next Stage Arts
15 Kimball HillPutney, Vermont 05346
802-451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org