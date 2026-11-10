NYS Writers Institute: Telling the Truth in a Post-Truth World

Join the NYS Writers Institute for our annual post-Election Day conversation and audience Q&A about politics in America and the prospects for an enduring democracy.

This year’s panel, moderated by Paul Grondahl, features:

Devlin Barrett, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and New York Times reporter covering the Justice Department and FBI. His new book, The Department of Revenge: How Trump Took Control of American Justice, examines President Trump’s Justice Department and "his use of federal law enforcement to settle political scores" (PBS NewsHour).

Jimmy Vielkind, deputy managing editor overseeing the Albany Times Union Capitol bureau and a veteran journalist who has covered New York state government and politics since 2008.

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13

Page Hall, UAlbany Downtown Campus

135 Western Avenue, Albany

Free and open to the public

Audience Q&A to follow the conversation

(Due to a scheduling conflict, Jonathan Alter will be unable to attend.)

Cosponsored by the Journalism Program of the University at Albany Department of Communication.