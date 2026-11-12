​Please join the Capital Region of the NYCLU for the Annual Awards Ceremony, an evening of cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and music with fellow civil libertarians. Annual Awards will honor: The Columbia County Sanctuary Movement with the Alice Paden Green Award, The Troy City Council with the Ned Pattison Award, and Save the Pine Bush with the Peter Henner, Esq. Award. This year has proven that the NYCLU and ACLU’s work to defend civil liberties in New York and across the country is more vital than ever.​