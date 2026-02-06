Join us for the next installment of the NXT Rockumentary Film Series.

A legendary 1975–76 concert tour gets an appropriately mischievous treatment in this inventive documentary, which blends remarkable archival footage with a handful of deliberately fabricated memories, cameos, and anecdotes. The result is part concert film, part historical document, and part elaborate joke about the slippery nature of memory and myth.

The invented material adds a wonderfully playful layer of uncertainty: just when you think you’re watching a straightforward account of a celebrated moment in music history, the film reminds you not to believe everything you see. But there’s nothing questionable about the performance footage, which captures one of America’s most influential songwriters at a thrilling peak as a live performer.

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