Nicholas Phan, tenor & Myra Huang, piano
Nicholas Phan, tenor & Myra Huang, piano
“One of the world’s most remarkable singers” (Boston Globe), this Grammy-winning tenor has appeared with major international orchestras including the NY Philharmonic, London Symphony, Chamber Orchestra of Europe, and many others. A dynamic recitalist and programmer, he performs moving songs of migration among projected images reflecting our country’s immigrant experience.
Fellow Citizens: Celebrating our Nation of Immigrants
Songs from Franz Schubert to Irving Berlin
Union College Memorial Chapel
40
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 17 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Capital Region Classical
5189414331
boxoffice@capitalregionclassical.org
Union College Memorial Chapel
807 Union St.Schenectady, New York 12308