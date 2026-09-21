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Nicholas Phan, tenor & Myra Huang, piano

Nicholas Phan, tenor & Myra Huang, piano

“One of the world’s most remarkable singers” (Boston Globe), this Grammy-winning tenor has appeared with major international orchestras including the NY Philharmonic, London Symphony, Chamber Orchestra of Europe, and many others. A dynamic recitalist and programmer, he performs moving songs of migration among projected images reflecting our country’s immigrant experience.

Fellow Citizens: Celebrating our Nation of Immigrants
Songs from Franz Schubert to Irving Berlin

Union College Memorial Chapel
40
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 17 Jan 2027
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Event Supported By

Capital Region Classical
5189414331
boxoffice@capitalregionclassical.org
https://capitalregionclassical.org/
Union College Memorial Chapel
807 Union St.
Schenectady, New York 12308