Next Stage's Sweet 16
Next Stage's Sweet 16
It’s been 16 years since Next Stage Arts began thanks to the leadership of our founders, and 10 years since we completed the major renovations that transformed a historic church building into the multifaceted performing arts space it is today. On October 9, we’re throwing a party to celebrate both of these milestones. We’ll be unveiling three new community-made banners representing our core values, eating cake, and dancing the night away to a live DJ with members of our community.
Next Stage Arts
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Next Stage Arts
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
Next Stage Arts
15 Kimball HillPutney, Vermont 05346
802-451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org