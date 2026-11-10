Music in the Mansion: A Holiday Concert at the Ten Broeck Mansion

Enjoy a free holiday performance featuring Albany Symphony members Erica Pickhardt (cello) and Elizabeth Silver (violin). This special holiday concert will be held in the Ten Broeck Mansion parlors, beautifully decorated for the season. Performance includes educational interaction with audience and Q&A session.

Afterwards, be sure to reserve your walk-through holiday tour of the Ten Broeck Mansion, with free children's activities & kits: "Indoor Forest" exploration for younger children and "Round the World" for middle school.

