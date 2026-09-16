Moonbow is an arts organization devoted to presenting multimedia events. Programming is inspired by each venue’s unique atmosphere and architecture. Moonbow #12 at the Shaker Meeting House will feature:

Jenifer Gelineau is a Feeding Tube Records artist, music educator, and mother. Violin is her primary instrument, and she often includes viola, vocals, music box compositions, wood, and electronics to layer rhythmic textures into dreamlike soundscapes.

Becca Pasley is an acoustic bassist whose spectral explorations emerge from free improvisation, noise, and ambient music. Their solo project is called Southern Cistern, an homage to Deep Listening.

Suggested donation of $10 or more to pay the artists. Kids under 15 pay what you wish. Please pay what you can to help support the artists and venue.

Doors open at 6pm

Performance begins at 7pm

Arrive earlier and enjoy the setting