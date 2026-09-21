Modigliani Quartet
Modigliani Quartet
Radio France’s Artists-in-Residence, the Parisian ensemble makes its highly anticipated return to the series after a four-year hiatus. Making regular appearances at Carnegie Hall and in important venues around the world, the quartet will bring its “immense music gifts” (Washington Post) to works of Haydn and Schumann with a recent piece by the Czech iconoclast.
Mařatka: Amedea
Haydn: G-major Quartet, Op. 77, No. 1
Schumann: A-major Quartet, Op. 41, No. 3
Union College Memorial Chapel
40
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Capital Region Classical
5189414331
boxoffice@capitalregionclassical.org
Union College Memorial Chapel
807 Union St.Schenectady, New York 12308