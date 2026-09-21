Modigliani Quartet

Radio France’s Artists-in-Residence, the Parisian ensemble makes its highly anticipated return to the series after a four-year hiatus. Making regular appearances at Carnegie Hall and in important venues around the world, the quartet will bring its “immense music gifts” (Washington Post) to works of Haydn and Schumann with a recent piece by the Czech iconoclast.

Mařatka: Amedea

Haydn: G-major Quartet, Op. 77, No. 1

Schumann: A-major Quartet, Op. 41, No. 3