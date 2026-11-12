MKAD Awards Night 2026

Join us for our annual gathering to celebrate artistic excellence, community service, and the creative spirit of Kingston.

This year’s celebration features the presentation of the 10th Annual Red Goat Awards, honoring individuals who have made significant contributions to Kingston’s arts community. Selected by the MKAD Board of Directors, the Red Goat Awards recognize those whose dedication to creativity, collaboration, and community enrichment has made a lasting impact.

We are also proud to present the Todd Samara Art Award, a $2,500 award supporting Kingston-based creative projects that demonstrate artistic originality, craft, professionalism, and community engagement.

Established by Samara’s family in 2018 and maintained by MKAD, the award honors the legacy of Kingston painter Todd Samara (1943–2020), who spent more than three decades capturing the beauty of the Rondout neighborhood through his poetic, textured landscapes.

This year’s honorees and a special guest will be announced in November!

The evening includes an open bar featuring beer, wine, and mocktails, along with buffet-style hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are tiered for greater accessibility.

Tickets

$150: Advocate!

$100: Educate!

$75: Celebrate!

Rooted in collaboration and community building, MKAD advances its mission to provide access and support for the arts through accessible arts education, youth workforce development, community printmaking, and free public art events. Together, these programs foster creativity, connection, and opportunity throughout Midtown Kingston.