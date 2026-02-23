Misty Blues Band

2019 International Blues Challenge finalist, Misty Blues, is fronted by lead singer/band founder Gina Coleman. The band is based out of Berkshire County, Massachusetts playing original and traditional blues with hints of jazz, soul, funk and tent revival gospel since 1999.

The band has recorded with Eric Gales, Charles Neville and Joe Louis Walker, and opened for contemporary blues artists like Mike Zito, Albert Castiglia, Tab Benoit, James Montgomery, John Primer, Roomful Of Blues, Albert Cummings and Michael Powers. Misty Blues performs extensively throughout New England and has toured the continental U.S., Canada and the UK.

The band has been nominated for a few Independent Blues Music Awards and their 17 albums have broad domestic and international airplay. In 2024 the band had a song they released selected for use in a U.S. Presidential campaign ad.

In the summer of 1999 Gina Coleman was performing in the Williamstown Theatre Festival production of A Raisin In The Sun. That production featured the acting of Ruben Santiago Hudson, Viola Davis, Kimberly Elise and Gloria Foster. Coleman was cast as a gospel singer. Nearing the end of the show’s run, Ruben Santiago Hudson gave Coleman a cd collection entitled Men Are Like Streetcars. He told her that her voice was perfectly suited for the blues and urged her to take that next musical direction.

Coleman heeded his advice, and after a quarter of a century, Misty Blues has stood the test of time.

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TICKETS

Community Tickets (Limited Amount): $10

General Admission: $20

Pay-It-Forward (Helps Subsidize Community Tickets): $30

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Seating/Bar: 7:00PM

Show: 7:30PM

This event is indoors.

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We are committed to creating an inclusive and accessible event environment for all attendees. We strive to provide an event that is welcoming, accommodating, and supportive of diverse accessibility needs.

Venue Accessibility: Our venue is wheelchair accessible. Accessible parking spaces and restrooms are available. And wheelchair accessible seating is available upon request. Please contact us at info@thefoundryws.com or 413.232.5222 for accessibility coordination.

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Parking is limited at the venue so please utilize the three public parking lots in Town. One is across from the Post Office, one is behind Berkshire Bank and the other is just off Main Street. They are clearly marked. Do not park at Trúc Orient Express Restaurant or the Post Office or you might receive a ticket.

Visit Amici Berkshires for dinner before the show and with your ticket receive 10% off your meal.

All sales are final – The Foundry is unable to make any returns or exchanges.