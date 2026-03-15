Mistletoe Magic Cabaret Trains with Samantha Talora & Ron Ramsay

MISTLETOE MAGIC BRINGS SAMANTHA TALORA & RON RAMSAY BACK ABOARD THE BERKSHIRE SCENIC RAILWAY

The longtime musical duo returns to a beloved Berkshire holiday tradition for four performances, November 28 and December 12

ADAMS, MA — There’s something magical about the holidays in the Berkshires—and perhaps nowhere more so than aboard a vintage train, rolling through the winter landscape with music in the air.

This holiday season, acclaimed vocalists Samantha Talora and Ron Ramsay return to the Berkshire Scenic Railway for Mistletoe Magic, a festive new incarnation of their popular holiday cabaret train.

Performances depart Saturday, November 28 and Saturday, December 12, with two shows each day at 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM.

For more than a decade, Talora and Ramsay have made music together throughout the Berkshires and beyond, and their holiday appearances aboard the Berkshire Scenic Railway have become a favorite part of that collaboration. Previous incarnations of the event—including Mistletoe & Music and Martinis & Mistletoe—invited passengers into the parlor car for an intimate hour of Christmas music, laughter and holiday cheer.

Now, Mistletoe Magic brings the tradition back with a fresh program celebrating the music that makes the season sparkle.

Part cabaret, part Christmas party and part nostalgic journey, the experience trades the traditional concert hall for the warmth and intimacy of a vintage railcar. Talora and Ramsay will fill the ride with classic holiday favorites, unexpected musical gems, signature harmonies and the easygoing humor and storytelling that have become hallmarks of their performances together.

The return comes at an exciting moment for the longtime Berkshire collaborators, following a period of significant artistic growth and acclaim on the New York cabaret scene.

Talora made her New York City solo cabaret debut at the legendary Don’t Tell Mama in December 2024 with Trust the Wind: The Music of David Friedman, followed by encore performances in 2025. BroadwayWorld called the show “pure magic,” praising Talora’s “stunning voice—crystal clear, every note clean and intentional,” as well as a stage presence that is “joyful and poised.” Reviewer Nathan Johnson noted her ability to infuse a song “with truth and vulnerability.”

Talora has been selected by acclaimed film and theater composer David Friedman as a principal interpreter of his songbook. Her work moves freely from the Great American Songbook and Broadway to jazz, blues, contemporary music and classical repertoire. She has also appeared with the Savannah VOICE Festival and its Voices That Heal initiative and performs throughout the Berkshires at venues including Studio9, the Whitney Center for the Arts, The Mount and the Norman Rockwell Museum.

Ramsay brings decades of experience as a cabaret performer, singer, pianist, music director, vocal coach and curator. His performances have taken him from the Berkshires to New York, London, Paris, Italy, Greece and the French West Indies, and his work has been seen at venues including the Algonquin, Feinstein’s and Lincoln Center’s Rose Room.

In 2025, Ramsay returned to the New York cabaret stage with his solo show, A Life Rewritten: Miracles, Music & Me. NiteLife Exchange called the evening an “inspirational tour de force” and “a knockout.” He is also the creator and curator of the Berkshire Music Salon, an intimate concert series blending music, storytelling and cultural history at landmark Berkshire locations.

In October 2025, Talora and Ramsay finally brought their longtime musical partnership to New York together, making their duo debut at Don’t Tell Mama with Friends in Harmony: A Cabaret Celebration of Friendship.

Writing for NiteLife Exchange, critic Marilyn Lester described the performance as the culmination of a partnership “12 years in the making” and praised the “magic of their friendship and artistic chemistry.”

That chemistry is at the heart of Mistletoe Magic.

After years of concerts, cabarets, salons and holiday train rides together, Talora and Ramsay have developed the kind of musical shorthand that only comes from a long friendship: close harmonies, spontaneous humor and a shared love of songs that tell a story.

For Mistletoe Magic, they return to where some of their happiest holiday memories have been made—aboard the Berkshire Scenic Railway.

Audiences can expect an hour filled with familiar Christmas favorites, beautiful harmonies, a few surprises and plenty of opportunities to simply make some new holiday memories!

MISTLETOE MAGIC

Featuring Samantha Talora & Ron Ramsay

Saturday, November 28

3:00 PM & 5:00 PM

Saturday, December 12

3:00 PM & 5:00 PM

Berkshire Scenic Railway / Hoosac Valley Train Ride

Adams, Massachusetts

Ticket information: $42.40 each or Table of 4 for $148.40 - Limit of 40 tickets per ride. Purchase Tickets here

For additional information about the artists:

Samantha Talora

samanthatalora.com

Ron Ramsay

ronramsay.com

ABOUT SAMANTHA TALORA & RON RAMSAY

Samantha Talora and Ron Ramsay have been performing together since 2014, creating concerts and cabaret experiences throughout the Berkshires and beyond. Their collaborations have included A Night at the Oscars, A Sondheim Trilogy, I’ll Stand By You, Just Us, Friends in Harmony, the Berkshire Music Salon series and the popular Mistletoe & Martinis holiday cabaret trains aboard the Berkshire Scenic Railway.

Their repertoire crosses genres and generations—from Broadway and the Great American Songbook to jazz, blues, pop and contemporary song—with an emphasis on storytelling, harmony and connection.

Following individual acclaimed New York cabaret appearances, Talora and Ramsay made their New York duo debut at Don’t Tell Mama in October 2025 with Friends in Harmony. They have since continued to develop performances built around the quality that has defined their partnership from the beginning: two distinctive artists who simply love making music together.

