As dusk settles over the Catskill hills, The Party Theater invites you back into the woods for our 5th annual Microcosm: LORE—one night only! A lantern-lit trail leads you through pasture, barn, and pond’s edge, where twelve local artists have hidden new works of dance, theater, music, puppetry, film and more. Step into a landscape transformed by folk-rock ghost stories of Rip Van Winkle, field recordings of frogs rising into a choral soundscape, the myth of Arachne's web that never stops weaving. Along the way: Czech folklore, a duet in goldenrod, Victorian poetry reborn as movement, and much more.

2026 Microcosm artists are:

- Clare Bierman & Mikey Rosenbaum

- Djahari Clark & David Kamm

- Ilona Kohlova

- Joanna Mendl-Shaw & Sarah France

- Rhea Nowak

- Jami Reimer

- Shane Perry

- Rod Sauquillo

- Glenna Yu

Program director is Adrian Shirk, with producers Kristin “Kiki” McCalley and Marisa Caruso. Lighting design by Moonstar Lighting. Audio environments by E.C. Hooper. Drinks available by donation and a food pop-up for purchase will be available.Bonfire and festivities to follow until 9:00pm.

**Please note that a fair amount of walking on occasionally uneven ground is necessary to view most of the performances. **

Microcosm is a production of The Party Theater.