MHEP's I Love Albany Block Party
MHEP's I Love Albany Block Party
Mental Health Empowerment Project invites the community to the free I Love Albany Block Party on Thursday, August 27, from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Second Street between Lark Street and Henry Johnson Blvd. Enjoy food, music, games, and more at this celebration of community connection and wellness.
Second Street Block Party
01:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Mental Health Empowerment Project, Inc.
5184341393
518outreach@mhepinc.org
Second Street Block Party
204 Second StreetAlbany, New York 12210
5184341393
518outreach@mhepinc.org