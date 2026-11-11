Mendelssohn Club of Albany Announces Annual Winter Concert

The Mendelssohn Club of Albany will perform its traditional winter concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 18 at Troy High School auditorium, 1950 Burdett Ave Troy, NY.

"Christmas in the Movies" includes songs featured in movies such as Mame, Home Alone, The Polar Express and Elf as well as other familiar and classic holiday choral music .

Our special quests for the evening will include the Troy High School Concert Choir and Troy Middle School Choir directed by Tara Higgins-Pascucci. Emma Commisso, soprano, who won the Mendelssohn Club of Albany 2026 Dolven Vocal Competition Advanced Division will also be a special guest.

You can buy tickets online for $25. If you are using this online payment option and have special requests, please indicate this on the payment form under "Any notes or seat requests", or communicate with concert coordinator at 518-253-3402 or by email at cordfolks@netzero.com. Walk-in tickets will also be available at the door.

About The Mendelssohn Club:

A Capital Region tradition since 1909, the 60-voice male chorus is the area’s longest continuously performing arts group. The club is composed of men from the Capital District, Hudson Valley, and Berkshire regions, and performs a full range of male choral selections from around the world.

The conductor of The Mendelssohn Club is Jason Dashew. Mr. Dashew earned a Bachelor of Music degree from SUNY Fredonia and a Master of Arts from SUNY Albany. He currently serves as the director of choral activities at Bethlehem Central High School in Delmar, New York. In addition to conducting five choral ensembles, he also teaches music theory and directs the annual spring musical productions for Bethlehem’s middle and high schools. Mr. Dashew also directs the youth choirs at the First United Methodist Church in Delmar.

Pianist Michael Clement serves as the club’s accompanist. Mr. Clement trained at the Eastman School of Music, the University of Arizona, and the University of Southern California. He has performed concerts throughout the U.S., and has served as music director of Opera Excelsior, vocal coach at the College of Saint Rose, accompanist at Skidmore College, and music director of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Albany, New York.

