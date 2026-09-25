Manifestations: A Shaker Ghost Tour

250 years ago, eight Shakers fled England, bound for New York in hopes of finding religious freedom. Named for their trembling “religious ecstasies,” the Shakers received gifts of revelation; communications from the spirit world. Led by a woman whom they called, "Mother Ann", they were subject to bloody persecution. Shakers were beaten, imprisoned, abducted, and chased out of town on both sides of the Atlantic. Undeterred, they persevered to build their vision of Heaven-on-Earth right here, in Albany. We invite you to join us as we pull back the veil separating this world from the next at America's First Shaker Settlement.

Tour Dates: October 16,17,18 and 23,24,25

*This ghost tour touches on sensitive topics including sickness, mental illness, suicide, physical abuse, religious persecution, and death, both of children and of adults. If these topics hit too close to home, we hope that you will take good care and join us for a regular tour another time