The Kinderhook Memorial Library invites the community to participate in its first-ever Online Silent Auction, running from November 20 through December 11.

Whether you're looking for a special holiday gift, a unique experience, or simply a fun way to support the Library, the auction offers a wide variety of items at a range of price points. Highlights include original artwork by local artists, theater tickets, restaurant gift certificates, gourmet food baskets, handcrafted gifts, yoga classes, and even a custom snow sculpture.

Community members can browse auction items and place bids online by visiting http://www.kinderhooklibrary.org beginning November 20.



For more information, please contact events@kinderhooklibrary.org.