Jupiter Ensemble & Lea Desandre, mezzo

The famed singer and one of the world’s top early music ensembles, led by lutenist Thomas Dunford, return after their memorable 2023 debut for a program of Baroque arias and instrumental works. The “elegant fire” (New Yorker) of Desandre with Jupiter’s “delightful” (NY Times) playing will have you on the edge of your seat. The NY Times named this program in the top 10 they want to hear this season in Carnegie Hall.

Baroque Works of Vivaldi & others