Jupiter Ensemble & Lea Desandre, mezzo
Jupiter Ensemble & Lea Desandre, mezzo
The famed singer and one of the world’s top early music ensembles, led by lutenist Thomas Dunford, return after their memorable 2023 debut for a program of Baroque arias and instrumental works. The “elegant fire” (New Yorker) of Desandre with Jupiter’s “delightful” (NY Times) playing will have you on the edge of your seat. The NY Times named this program in the top 10 they want to hear this season in Carnegie Hall.
Baroque Works of Vivaldi & others
Union College Memorial Chapel
40
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Capital Region Classical
5189414331
boxoffice@capitalregionclassical.org
Union College Memorial Chapel
807 Union St.Schenectady, New York 12308