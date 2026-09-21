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Jupiter Ensemble & Lea Desandre, mezzo

Jupiter Ensemble & Lea Desandre, mezzo

The famed singer and one of the world’s top early music ensembles, led by lutenist Thomas Dunford, return after their memorable 2023 debut for a program of Baroque arias and instrumental works. The “elegant fire” (New Yorker) of Desandre with Jupiter’s “delightful” (NY Times) playing will have you on the edge of your seat. The NY Times named this program in the top 10 they want to hear this season in Carnegie Hall.

Baroque Works of Vivaldi & others

Union College Memorial Chapel
40
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Capital Region Classical
5189414331
boxoffice@capitalregionclassical.org
https://capitalregionclassical.org/
Union College Memorial Chapel
807 Union St.
Schenectady, New York 12308