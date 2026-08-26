Julia Scotti: Documentary Screening & Live Comedy Show

Including a special interlude spaghetti & meatball dinner provided by AMICI BERKSHIRES!

Decades ago, Julia Scotti performed as Rick Scotti, and appeared on bills with Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock. Now, the trans comedian returns to the stage as “the crazy old lady of comedy,” in this tender, funny, and triumphant comeback story.

The evening will begin with a special screening of JULIA SCOTTI: FUNNY THAT WAY a documentary film by Susan Sandler (Crossing Delancey), including a special interlude spaghetti & meatball dinner provided by AMICI BERKSHIRES, topped off with a live stand-up set by JULIA SCOTTI!

5:30PM – FILM SCREENING

With breathtaking emotional honesty, this tender, funny, and powerful portrait of transgender comedian Julia Scotti explores the unrelenting courage and humor it takes to be Julia.​

In the comedy boom of the 1980’s Rick Scotti was a busy guy—appearing in clubs across the country, on bills with Chris Rock and Jerry Seinfeld, when he came to the dawning realization that nothing felt right. At a time when the words gender dysphoria and gender reassignment surgery were rarely heard, Rick’s true awakening at age forty-seven led to a new identity as Julia Scotti.

“Our next Betty White” – Deadline

“a truly inspiring journey” – Film Threat

“This surprising, soulful portrait is so well-crafted it flows like water” – Screen Invasion

6:45PM -SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL DINNER

Our friends at Amici Berkshires will be providing a dinner included with each ticket to be enjoyed after the film screening and before Julia’s live show. The Spaghetti and Meatball Dinner will include a Side Salad, and Focaccina Bread. Gluten-Free Option available.

7:30 – JULIA SCOTTI STAND-UP (LIVE)

Julia Scotti is a remarkably busy lady. In addition to performing standup coast to coast, you have seen her on AGT and Showtime, where she was featured on the “More Funny Women of a Certain Age” special. Julia has recently been in “Elsbeth” on CBS.

Her Dry Bar Comedy Special “Jersey Fresh” is out now.

You can currently see Julia in “Babes” with Ilana Glazer and Michelle Buteau. She stars as Joy in the short film drama “Relatable Joy” and appears in Billy Eichner’s film “Bros.” Most recently, she was voted best supporting actress in the independent film “Fabulous Seven Forever.”

Her comedy album “Primal Cuts” is out now, while her first album “Hello Boys, I’m Back!” is still climbing and available for download. Clips from Primal Cuts have been added to Raw Dog and She’s So Funny channels on SiriusXM. She hosted the podcast Comedy Centric.

Her press kit continues to grow, and she had a featured interview in HUSTLER Magazine.

Simon Cowell said, “you genuinely made me laugh!” and Julia continues to remain a fan favorite of America’s Got Talent audiences around the world. She has been named one of the Top Five Transgender Comedians in the Country by Advocate Magazine.

Find out why “Deadline,” the industry magazine, has called Julia ‘Our Next Betty White.’

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TICKETS

Table Seating (Dinner Included): $45

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Seating/Bar: 5:00PM

Screening: 5:30PM

Dinner: 6:45PM

Stand Up: 7:30PM

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Venue Accessibility: We are committed to creating an inclusive and accessible event environment for all attendees. We strive to provide an event that is welcoming, accommodating, and supportive of diverse accessibility needs.

Our venue is wheelchair accessible. Accessible parking spaces and restrooms are available. And wheelchair accessible seating is available upon request. Please contact us at info@thefoundryws.com or 413.232.5222 for accessibility coordination.

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Parking is limited at the venue so please utilize the three public parking lots in Town. One is across from the Post Office, one is behind Beacon Bank and the other is just off Main Street. They are clearly marked. Do not park at Trúc Orient Express Restaurant or the Post Office or you might receive a ticket.

All sales are final – The Foundry is unable to make any returns or exchanges.