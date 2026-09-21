Jeremy Denk, piano

The intrepid MacArthur grant-winning pianist has dazzled our audience for over twenty years with his brilliant programming and impeccable musicianship. Called “a pianist you want to hear no matter what he performs” (NY Times), his program intersperses old and new etudes by women composers with two classic Beethoven sonatas.

Hélène de Montgeroult: Etudes

Beethoven: “Tempest” Sonata, Op. 31, No. 2

Unsuk Chin: Etudes

Beethoven: A-flat Major Sonata, Op. 110