Jeremy Denk, piano
Jeremy Denk, piano
The intrepid MacArthur grant-winning pianist has dazzled our audience for over twenty years with his brilliant programming and impeccable musicianship. Called “a pianist you want to hear no matter what he performs” (NY Times), his program intersperses old and new etudes by women composers with two classic Beethoven sonatas.
Hélène de Montgeroult: Etudes
Beethoven: “Tempest” Sonata, Op. 31, No. 2
Unsuk Chin: Etudes
Beethoven: A-flat Major Sonata, Op. 110
Union College Memorial Chapel
40
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 10 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Capital Region Classical
5189414331
boxoffice@capitalregionclassical.org
Union College Memorial Chapel
807 Union St.Schenectady, New York 12308