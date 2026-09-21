Jennifer Koh, violin & Vijay Iyer, piano
Jennifer Koh, violin & Vijay Iyer, piano
Our fall season at Union College begins with a special collaboration by an American new music icon and the MacArthur-winning composer and jazz pianist. The dynamic duo performs solo works with the NY premiere of our co-commission reflecting upon peoples’ lives today.
Bach: D-minor Partita, BWV 1004
Iyer: Scenes of Living & Dying: Part 1
Iyer: Segment for Sentiment No. 2
Iyer: Ghostrumental
Iyer: Children of Flint
Iyer: Kite (for Refaat Alareer)
Iyer: Scenes of Living & Dying, Part 2: The Betweens (co-commission)
Union College
40
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Capital Region Classical
5189414331
boxoffice@capitalregionclassical.org
Union College
807 Union StreetSchenectady, New York 12308