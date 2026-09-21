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Jennifer Koh, violin & Vijay Iyer, piano

Jennifer Koh, violin & Vijay Iyer, piano

Our fall season at Union College begins with a special collaboration by an American new music icon and the MacArthur-winning composer and jazz pianist. The dynamic duo performs solo works with the NY premiere of our co-commission reflecting upon peoples’ lives today.

Bach: D-minor Partita, BWV 1004
Iyer: Scenes of Living & Dying: Part 1
Iyer: Segment for Sentiment No. 2
Iyer: Ghostrumental
Iyer: Children of Flint
Iyer: Kite (for Refaat Alareer)
Iyer: Scenes of Living & Dying, Part 2: The Betweens (co-commission)

Union College
40
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Capital Region Classical
5189414331
boxoffice@capitalregionclassical.org
https://capitalregionclassical.org/
Union College
807 Union Street
Schenectady, New York 12308