Jennifer Koh, violin & Vijay Iyer, piano

Our fall season at Union College begins with a special collaboration by an American new music icon and the MacArthur-winning composer and jazz pianist. The dynamic duo performs solo works with the NY premiere of our co-commission reflecting upon peoples’ lives today.

Bach: D-minor Partita, BWV 1004

Iyer: Scenes of Living & Dying: Part 1

Iyer: Segment for Sentiment No. 2

Iyer: Ghostrumental

Iyer: Children of Flint

Iyer: Kite (for Refaat Alareer)

Iyer: Scenes of Living & Dying, Part 2: The Betweens (co-commission)