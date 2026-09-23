Jennifer Kabat Reading at SUNY Oneonta

Contact: Roger W. Hecht

Associate Professor, Department of English

SUNY Oneonta

Roger.hecht@oneonta.edu

607-436-3033

NEWS RELEASE

September 23, 2026

LOCAL AUTHOR JENNIFER KABAT TO READ AT SUNY ONEONTA

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- As part of the Fall 2026 Red Dragon Reading Series at the SUNY College at Oneonta, Margaretville author Jennifer Kabat will read from her work on Tuesday, October 6, at 7:00 pm in the Martin-Muller Art Gallery on the SUNY Oneonta campus. Her reading will be followed by a Q & A session and a reception. Admission to the event is free, and members of the community are encouraged to attend.

Novelist Jonathan Lethem describes Jennifer Kabat’s work as “sublime.” She is the author of two memoirs THE EIGHTH MOON and NIGHTSHINING, both published by Milkweed Editions. Her books are sweeping histories that interleave her love of the natural world, modernism, science, her longing for a way to cope with a changing world. THE EIGHTH MOON recounts Kabat’s move to Margaretville in the Catskills in 2005. As she forges friendships with her new neighbors and explores the countryside while confronting the impacts of the housing crisis of 2008, she discovers the history of the Anti-Rent War of the1840s. In NIGHTSHINING, Kabat does a deep dive into the Catskill region’s fraught environmental history, digging into questions of personal responsibility and planetary change.

Jennifer Kabat’s work has been included in Best American Essays. Her writing has also appeared in McSweeney’s, BOMB, The New York Review, Los Angeles Review of Books, The Believer, Virginia Quarterly Review, Granta and The White Review, among others.

More information about the Red Dragon Reading Series is available from Dr. Roger Hecht of the SUNY Oneonta Department of English at (607) 436-3033.

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