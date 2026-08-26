In Flight's Cornhole for a Cause and Community Festival

Get ready for a day of magic, music, food, and fun at In Flight, Inc.’s 5th Annual Cornhole For A Cause & Community Festival!

Join us Saturday, September 26, from 12–8 PM at Dutchman’s Landing Park in Catskill for a FREE, wizard-themed community festival featuring:

Pay-to-play cornhole tournament

Live music from Big Empty

Performance by Witches Along the Hudson

Walkabout magician Sean Doolan

Food trucks and local vendors

Face painting

Chainsaw carving demonstrations by the Catskill Carver

Photobooth

Raffles, silent auction, and 50/50 drawing

And more!

And don’t miss the grand finale: a spectacular, sensory-friendly Drone Show featuring magical characters lighting up the sky above the Hudson River.

Admission is FREE. Cornhole tournament registration is $50 per team. Proceeds support In Flight, Inc.’s programs that support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Saturday, September 26, 2026 | 12–8 PM

Dutchman’s Landing Park, Catskill, NY