In Flight's Cornhole for a Cause and Community Festival
In Flight's Cornhole for a Cause and Community Festival
Get ready for a day of magic, music, food, and fun at In Flight, Inc.’s 5th Annual Cornhole For A Cause & Community Festival!
Join us Saturday, September 26, from 12–8 PM at Dutchman’s Landing Park in Catskill for a FREE, wizard-themed community festival featuring:
Pay-to-play cornhole tournament
Live music from Big Empty
Performance by Witches Along the Hudson
Walkabout magician Sean Doolan
Food trucks and local vendors
Face painting
Chainsaw carving demonstrations by the Catskill Carver
Photobooth
Raffles, silent auction, and 50/50 drawing
And more!
And don’t miss the grand finale: a spectacular, sensory-friendly Drone Show featuring magical characters lighting up the sky above the Hudson River.
Admission is FREE. Cornhole tournament registration is $50 per team. Proceeds support In Flight, Inc.’s programs that support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Saturday, September 26, 2026 | 12–8 PM
Dutchman’s Landing Park, Catskill, NY