Albany Pro Musica closes its season of American music with majestic works for chorus and orchestra. Through the poetry and prose of Walt Whitman, Robert Frost, and Abraham Lincoln, and with music by contemporary American composers Robert Paterson, Randall Thompson, Andre Thomas, and Aaron Copland, the program explores themes of democracy, individuality, leadership, and human connection.

Featuring celebrated guest soloists Laquita Mitchell and Robert Wesley Mason, and University at Albany President Havidán Rodriguez as orator.