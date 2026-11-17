Join the Housatonic Valley Association (HVA) at The Colonial Theatre in North Canaan on December 11 for a festive party in celebration of 2026 and the organization's 85 years of environmental successes! Nature enthusiasts are invited to this exciting event featuring the premiere of HVA's stunning new short films that showcase the organization's important river restoration, conservation, and environmental education work in the tri-state Housatonic River watershed. The HVA team will also present special Conservation Awards to local heroes, share exciting project updates, and toast to an incredible network of generous friends and supporters.

Enjoy a delicious spread by Chell's Charcuterie and refreshing drinks, including spirits provided by Litchfield Distillery, as we celebrate the magnificent Housatonic Valley region in this beautiful historic theatre. Free municipal parking is available nearby at 61 Railroad Street. Please RSVP online at hvatoday.org.

After a brief annual meeting, HVA will present three Conservation Awards. Matthew Starr and Lindsay Suhr from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and Jay Rasku from the United States Fish and Wildlife Service will be awarded the Louis and Elaine Hecht Follow the Forest Award for their indispensable leadership and championship of the highly successful federal Highlands Conservation Act. Trout Scapes River Restoration LLC will be presented with the Watershed Restoration Champion Award for their extraordinary conservation work in partnership with the HVA-led and Mass DER-funded Berkshire Clean, Cold & Connected Restoration Partnership. Additionally, Patience Lindholm will be awarded the Charles Downing Lay Conservation Award for her long-term service to the Housatonic Valley Association.

The only conservation organization dedicated to the entire tri-state Housatonic River watershed, the Housatonic Valley Association acts to protect the natural character and environmental health of the region from the Berkshires to Long Island Sound. Learn more at hvatoday.org.