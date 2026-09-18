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Hudson Valley Symphony Orchestra | American Resonance: A Celebration of American Music

Hudson Valley Symphony Orchestra | American Resonance: A Celebration of American Music

Celebrate the musical arc of America with chamber ensembles of the HVSO. Journey with us through folk-inspired works by Florence Price to the jazzy themes of George Gershwin, from introspection and nostalgia of Samuel Barber's Summer Music and Charles Ives' Unanswered Question to the rollicking Hoe Down by Aaron Copland!

The concert features a woodwind quintet, a string ensemble, and a brass quintet, giving listeners an opportunity to hear members of the HVSO up close in the beautiful and intimate theatre at Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center.

This is a special fundraising event. Sponsors will be invited to a reception following the performance with champagne and light bites to celebrate the opening of the season with members of the orchestra.

Sunday, September 27, 2026 | 3:00 pm
Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center, VBI Theatre
12 Vassar Street, Poughkeepsie, NY

VBI Theatre - Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center
$15-$75
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Hudson Valley Symphony Orchestra
845-232-1032
info@hudsonvalleysymphony.org
https://www.hudsonvalleysymphony.org/

Artist Group Info

rachel@hudsonvalleysymphony.org
VBI Theatre - Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center
12 Vassar Street
Poughkeepsie, New York 12601
https://cunneen-hackett.org/