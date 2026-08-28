Housatonic Heritage Walk

Tour times:

10 am – 11:30 am

1 pm – 2:30 pm

Join Rich Bradway for guided walk of the campus of Norman Rockwell Museum. Explore the culturally and ecologically rich landscape that is now home to the present-day Museum. Walk along the riverbank of the Housatonic and learn about the unique geology and topography of the river and the nearby Oxbow. The walk will also address the site’s beginnings as the ancestral homelands of the Stockbridge Munsee tribe of Mohicans and will trace that history forward from the 18th century farmland era and the 19th century when the Butler family acquired the land and built a grand estate on the property to the present day as the home of the Norman Rockwell Museum. Bradway will also touch on the ongoing efforts of the Stockbridge-Munsee to maintain a connection to their Eastern homelands by returning continuously ever since their removal to protect burial sites and other cultural areas and to preserve their connections and heritage.

We recommend wearing comfortable walking or hiking shoes and consider long pants to help protect against ticks while exploring the grounds.

Rich Bradway is Digital Innovation Officer at the Norman Rockwell Museum, President of the Stockbridge Land Trust, and Member of the Stockbridge Mohican Commission.

Walk will cover some nature trails, uneven ground, and will require some hiking through fields. Please dress accordingly.

NOTE: Does not include admission to the Museum or Rockwell Studio, which can be arranged for a discounted fee after the free Heritage Walk.

This Heritage Walk in presented in collaboration with the Housatonic Heritage Area.