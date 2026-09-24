Holiday Market Preview

Shaker Heritage Society is inviting the public to their Grand Opening of their annual Holiday Market! Help kick off the season with us! We have curated a wonderful collection of unique artisans and vendors to stock our shelves! Enjoy the vibes with live music and our offering of seasonal wine and ciders, as well as other little snacks and treats. You’ll also have the chance to speak with a number of our artisans and vendors who will be in attendance.

Admission is donation based!