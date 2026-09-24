Holiday Market Preview
Holiday Market Preview
Shaker Heritage Society is inviting the public to their Grand Opening of their annual Holiday Market! Help kick off the season with us! We have curated a wonderful collection of unique artisans and vendors to stock our shelves! Enjoy the vibes with live music and our offering of seasonal wine and ciders, as well as other little snacks and treats. You’ll also have the chance to speak with a number of our artisans and vendors who will be in attendance.
Admission is donation based!
Shaker Heritage Society
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Shaker Heritage Society
5184567890
community@shakerheritage.org
Shaker Heritage Society
25 Meeting House RoadAlbany, New York 12211
5184567890
community@shakerheritage.org