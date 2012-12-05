Holiday Makers Market

December 5th, 12-5pm

At the Neighborhood Print Studio, 49 Greenkill Ave and The DRAW Gallery, 20 Cedar St, Kingston, NY

Join us for this festive event where we will be giving out free block printed wrapping paper and will have art vendors selling prints, ceramics, jewelry, garbs, holiday cards, and more! Start at The DRAW Gallery for some hot cider to see all the Steamroller prints/banners for sale then walk over to the Neighborhood Print Studio to peruse all of the treasures made by local artists!

Confirmed vendors:

Darich Perez (@darich.arte)

Dilara Miller (@Vishneli) www.dilaramiller.com

Lora Shelley (@lorashelley) www.lorashelley.com

Kaelin Martin (@kaelin.martin) www.kaelinmartin.com

Whatever 21 (whatever_twentyone) www.whatever21.net

Rakel Stammer (@rakel.makes.mistakes)

Wallace and Layla VanKleeck