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Holiday Makers Market

Holiday Makers Market

December 5th, 12-5pm
At the Neighborhood Print Studio, 49 Greenkill Ave and The DRAW Gallery, 20 Cedar St, Kingston, NY

Join us for this festive event where we will be giving out free block printed wrapping paper and will have art vendors selling prints, ceramics, jewelry, garbs, holiday cards, and more! Start at The DRAW Gallery for some hot cider to see all the Steamroller prints/banners for sale then walk over to the Neighborhood Print Studio to peruse all of the treasures made by local artists!

Confirmed vendors:

Darich Perez (@darich.arte)

Dilara Miller (@Vishneli) www.dilaramiller.com

Lora Shelley (@lorashelley) www.lorashelley.com

Kaelin Martin (@kaelin.martin) www.kaelinmartin.com

Whatever 21 (whatever_twentyone) www.whatever21.net

Rakel Stammer (@rakel.makes.mistakes)

Wallace and Layla VanKleeck

The DRAW Studio
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

MKAD
845-802-0097
info@mkad.art
https://www.drawkingston.org/
The DRAW Studio
24 Iwo Jima Ln
Kingston, New York 12401
845-802-0097
wallace@mkad.art
https://mkad.art/