Holiday Jazz: Sullivan Fortner, jazz piano
Holiday Jazz: Sullivan Fortner, jazz piano
We kick off a new tradition of jazz during the holidays! Winner of Downbeat Magazine’s 2024 Critic’s Poll, Fortner is a 2026 Grammy-winning pianist who was a regular member of trumpeter Roy Hargrove’s quintet. He plays a solo program of jazz standards and original compositions infused with his New Orleans roots.
Selections from his album Solo Game
Union College Memorial Chapel
40
07:00 PM - 08:15 PM on Sun, 20 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Capital Region Classical
5189414331
boxoffice@capitalregionclassical.org
Union College Memorial Chapel
807 Union St.Schenectady, New York 12308