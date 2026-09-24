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Holiday Jazz: Sullivan Fortner, jazz piano

Holiday Jazz: Sullivan Fortner, jazz piano

We kick off a new tradition of jazz during the holidays! Winner of Downbeat Magazine’s 2024 Critic’s Poll, Fortner is a 2026 Grammy-winning pianist who was a regular member of trumpeter Roy Hargrove’s quintet. He plays a solo program of jazz standards and original compositions infused with his New Orleans roots.

Selections from his album Solo Game

Union College Memorial Chapel
40
07:00 PM - 08:15 PM on Sun, 20 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Capital Region Classical
5189414331
boxoffice@capitalregionclassical.org
https://capitalregionclassical.org/
Union College Memorial Chapel
807 Union St.
Schenectady, New York 12308