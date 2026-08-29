"Heroism & Celebration" by WSO
"Heroism & Celebration" by WSO
The Woodstock Symphony Orchestra celebrates the opening of season 47 with “Heroism & Celebration”, featuring works by Bizet and Beethoven.
The concert will be held on Saturday 09/26/26, 7:30 PM, at the Woodstock Playhouse, 4 Playhouse Lane, Woodstock NY 12498.
Tickets are available at https://www.woodstockplayhouse.org or by calling (845) 679-6900; Adults $40, Seniors and Veterans $35, and Students $10.
For information about the WSO, visit https://www.woodstocksymphony.org or call (845) 266-3517.
Woodstock Playhouse
40/35/10
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Woodstock Symphony Orchestra
845-266-3517
wchorchestra@aol.com
Woodstock Playhouse
103 Mill Hill RoadWoodstock, New York 12498
845-679-6900
WoodstockPlayhouseCGM@gmail.com