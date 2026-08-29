"Heroism & Celebration" by WSO

The Woodstock Symphony Orchestra celebrates the opening of season 47 with “Heroism & Celebration”, featuring works by Bizet and Beethoven.

The concert will be held on Saturday 09/26/26, 7:30 PM, at the Woodstock Playhouse, 4 Playhouse Lane, Woodstock NY 12498.

Tickets are available at https://www.woodstockplayhouse.org or by calling (845) 679-6900; Adults $40, Seniors and Veterans $35, and Students $10.

For information about the WSO, visit https://www.woodstocksymphony.org or call (845) 266-3517.

