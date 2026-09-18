Harvest Book Sale

Sponsored by the Friends of the Cohoes Public Library, there will be a book sale featuring a wide variety of used books, various media, games and puzzles for sale to raise money for library programs. Friday, October 9 from 5 pm – 7 pm will be a special preview night. Cost of admission on Friday is $5 and up to 15 items may be purchased. Saturday, October 10, admission will be free. And hours are 10 am – 4 pm. Special “Buy a Friend’s Bag” for $15 and fill it up for free! All proceeds will benefit the Cohoes Public Library. Donations for the sale will be accepted 9/22 – 10/8 from 11 am to 5 pm. Additional information at www.CohoesPublicLibrary.org