Geneva Lewis, violin & Joshua Mhoon, piano

Fast becoming a favorite, Lewis was featured at last year’s benefit after an incredible debut in 2024. Having appeared last season with Gidon Kremer’s Kremerata Baltica, the London Symphony Orchestra, the Baltimore Symphony, and many other international orchestras, she plays a program culminating with Strauss’s impassioned sonata.

Mozart: G-major Sonata, K. 379

Silvestrov: Two Pieces

Weinberg: Fifth Sonata, Op. 53

Webern: Four Pieces

Strauss: Sonata, Op. 18