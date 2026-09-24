Geneva Lewis, violin & Joshua Mhoon, piano
Geneva Lewis, violin & Joshua Mhoon, piano
Fast becoming a favorite, Lewis was featured at last year’s benefit after an incredible debut in 2024. Having appeared last season with Gidon Kremer’s Kremerata Baltica, the London Symphony Orchestra, the Baltimore Symphony, and many other international orchestras, she plays a program culminating with Strauss’s impassioned sonata.
Mozart: G-major Sonata, K. 379
Silvestrov: Two Pieces
Weinberg: Fifth Sonata, Op. 53
Webern: Four Pieces
Strauss: Sonata, Op. 18
Union College Memorial Chapel
40
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 25 Apr 2027
Event Supported By
Capital Region Classical
5189414331
boxoffice@capitalregionclassical.org
Union College Memorial Chapel
807 Union St.Schenectady, New York 12308