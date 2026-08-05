Free Woodstock Museum Film Festival, Sept. 1–7, Saugerties

Woodstock Museum Film Festival returns Sept. 1–7 for its 27th year, presenting 32 independent films at Woodstock Museum, 13 Charles Bach Road, Saugerties, NY 12477. Admission is free; seating is unreserved and first come, first served. Evening programs begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with the Labor Day matinee program beginning at noon Monday. Highlights include The Last Seat in the House, about Bill Hanley, the sound engineer who made the 1969 Woodstock festival audible; Second Chance, 15-year-old filmmaker India Anne Mitchell's look at juvenile justice; and Goddess of Slide, the story of guitarist Ellen McIlwaine and her six nights performing with Jimi Hendrix. Full schedule and film descriptions: https://woodstockmuseum.com/film-festival/. Information: 845-246-0600 or hello@woodstockmuseum.com. Woodstock Museum Film Festival is separate from the Woodstock Film Festival held in October.

