Free Thanksgiving Day Community Brunch — The Circle’s Edge, Inc.

Nobody should have to spend Thanksgiving feeling forgotten or alone. Join The Circle’s Edge for a welcoming holiday gathering and community connection. Isolated adults, disabled people, seniors and anyone seeking company are welcome.

For participation information, virtual arrangements, volunteer opportunities or donation instructions, contact Imeh Smith at circlesedgeinc@gmail.com or 518-635-0008. Purchases of Imeh Smith’s published The Time Walker books also help support the nonprofit; contact the organizer for the verified purchase route.