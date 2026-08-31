Free Film Series: Eat Drink Man Woman at Utica University

Utica University’s free Films on Thursday series continues its Fall 2026 season on Thursday, September 24 at 7:00pm with the movie, Eat Drink Man Woman.

Ang Lee’s 1994 classic about a master chef who prepares dazzling culinary delights but struggles to communicate with his three adult daughters still resonates more than 30 years after its debut. In 2022, Eat Drink Man Woman was ranked as one of the 100 greatest foreign-language films by BBC Culture. Nominated for a Best Foreign Language Film Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a British Academy Film Award, among others, this enduring comedy about love, relationships, and yes, food, is filled with unexpected and hilarious twists.

A complete list of the Fall 2026 film series, the campus map, parking information, and more information are available at https://www.utica.edu/film.

All films are shown at 7 p.m. in Macfarlane Auditorium in DePerno Hall and are free and open to the general public.

