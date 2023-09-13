FIRST FRIDAY music with Belle-Skinner
FIRST FRIDAY music with Belle-Skinner
FRI Nov. 6, 6:30pm to 7:30pm
FIRST FRIDAY music with Belle-Skinner
Belle-Skinner is a dark nostalgic singer-songwriter based in New York. With a hauntingly beautiful, lilting soprano and innate sense of melody she crafts tales of songbirds, sirens and desert nomads - nuanced and layered stories which bridge the gap between past and present. Though her influences cover a broad range of genres - from French chansons and Russian folk to contemporary alt-pop and rock - her voice often draws comparisons to the likes of Joni Mitchell, Kate Bush, Jeff Buckley, Mary Hopkin, and early St. Vincent.
Opalka Gallery, Russell Sage College of Albany
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Opalka Gallery
opalka@sage.edu
Opalka Gallery, Russell Sage College of Albany
140 New Scotland AveAlbany, New York 12208
opalka@sage.edu