FRI Oct. 2, 6:30pm to 7:30pm

FIRST FRIDAY Music from Buggy Jive. Fresh off his sweep of the 2026 Eddies Music Awards, Buggy Jive stops by Opalka for First Friday!

Soul rock singer-songwriter Buggy Jive has always made music while in hiding, quietly uploading songs and music videos from a basement studio somewhere in Upstate New York. Equal parts Zeppelin and D’Angelo and Prince and Joni in sound and sensibility, his lyrics often mine the literature of the past to make sense of the present – from Ellison to Morrison to Eliot to Didion. Even before his pandemic-era music video and reclusive rallying cry “Ain’t Going Anywhere” went viral, the only way to see him perform live was the occasional house concert streamed live from his basement studio.

Website: http://www.buggyjive.com

