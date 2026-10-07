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Finding Light in the Darkness: A Concert with Interfaith Readings

Finding Light in the Darkness: A Concert with Interfaith Readings

A collaborative celebration of all the ways we look for and generate light in dark days. Featuring the Smith College Chorus, Glee Club, Chamber Singers and Vespers Orchestra, under the direction of Hanif Lawrence, the Handbell Choir, conducted by Anita Anderson Cooper, a capella singers, and a special appearance from the Campus School Chorus, Kathy Marks-Huber, director. Hosted by Religious and Spiritual Life, with readings by Smith College students, staff, and faculty.

John M. Greene Hall
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Smith Arts
artsinfo@smith.edu
John M. Greene Hall
60 Elm St
Northampton, Massachusetts 01063